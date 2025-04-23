Southwest Airlines Pulls Profit Outlook for 2025, 2026

Southwest Airlines Wednesday pulled its profit outlook for 2025 and 2026, citing the current macroeconomic uncertainty.

The Texas-based airline had previously forecast $1.7 billion in earnings before interest and taxes this year and about $3.8 billion for next year.

"Amid the current macroeconomic uncertainty, it is difficult to forecast given recent and short-lived booking trends," the company said.

Southwest is the latest airline to withdraw its financial forecast as President Donald Trump's trade war has created the biggest uncertainty for the industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.