Southwest Airlines to Reduce Atlanta Service

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700 airplane spotted taxiing at LaGuardia Airport in New York. (Nicolas Economou/AP)

Wednesday, 25 September 2024 09:41 AM EDT

Southwest Airlines plans to reduce service to and from Atlanta next year, affecting some employees on the impacted routes, unions covering the carrier's employees said on Wednesday.

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association said the airline would schedule drawdowns from April next year and reduce the number of gates to 11 from 18.

The Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 556, which represents Southwest Airlines' flight attendants, said that its members will retain their jobs. However, approximately 200 flight attendants will be asked to relocate.

The union also added that the airline's Atlanta base will remain open.

Southwest did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The news comes ahead of Southwest's investor day where the company is expected to update its annual and current quarter forecast.

The Dallas, Texas-headquartered airline is facing pressure from activist investor Elliott Investment Management, pushing for an executive shake-up and reportedly telling one of Southwest's top unions that it wants to switch out CEO Robert Jordan.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


