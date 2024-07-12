WATCH TV LIVE

Southwest, Archer Partner on Air Taxis in California

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700 airplane taxiing at LaGuardia Airport in New York (Nicolas Economou/AP)

Friday, 12 July 2024 08:40 AM EDT

Southwest Airlines and Archer Aviation said Friday they have agreed to develop operational plans for electric air taxi networks at California airports where the Texas-based airline operates.

The companies said they have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on a concept of operations that lays the foundation for integrated electric air taxi networks connecting California airports and surrounding communities.

Electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) have been touted as the future of urban air mobility.

