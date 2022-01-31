×
Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | sony | bungie | videogame mergers and acquisitions

Sony to Buy Videogame Developer Bungie in $3.6 Billion Deal

Sony Playstation
(Getty Images)

Monday, 31 January 2022 01:42 PM

Sony Interactive Entertainment will acquire videogame developer Bungie Inc. in a deal valued at $3.6 billion, the companies said on Monday, making this the third deal this month in a fast consolidating gaming sector.

Bellevue, Washington-based Bungie, which worked on the Halo videogame series, split with Microsoft Corp and became a privately held company in 2007.

The deal follows Microsoft's nearly $70 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard and Take-Two's deal to buy Zynga this month.

Bungie has worked on a number popular gaming titles including "Marathon," "Myth" and "Destiny."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
Newsmax Media, Inc.
