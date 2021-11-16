×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Climate Change | Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | solar panel | LaGuardia Airport | former President Donald J. Trump

Judge Rejects Trump Tariffs on Imported Solar Panels

solar panels atop LaGuardia Terminal B garage
Framed by the Manhattan skyline electricians install solar panels on top of the Terminal B garage at LaGuardia Airport in the Queens borough of New York. The solar farm installation is expected to power the garage and west end of the airport and be completed in the spring of 2022. (AP)

Tuesday, 16 November 2021 04:00 PM

A U.S. judge overseeing trade issues on Tuesday overturned a decision by then-President Donald Trump to allow a reimposition of tariffs on some imported solar panels.

The decision by Judge Gary Katzmann of the U.S. Court of International Trade is a defeat for some domestic manufacturers.

It came one year after he ruled  that Trump's October 2020 proclamation to revoke a tariff exemption for double-sided, or bifacial, solar panels had not violated an earlier court order.

Trump's proclamation was a "clear misconstruction" of a law that permits measures to liberalize rather than restrict trade, and "constituted an action outside the President's delegated authority," Katzmann wrote on Tuesday.

Shares of First Solar Inc, a large U.S. solar panel manufacturer, fell after the decision and were down 7.1% in late afternoon trading.

The Biden administration had defended Trump, saying he acted lawfully to close a "loophole" that he believed was undermining tariff protections against an "explosive" increase in imports.

The U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bifacial technology is a small but growing part of the solar panel market, costing more but capable of producing greater power than traditional panels.

Trump had said extending the exemption would likely reduce the effectiveness of tariffs meant to help shield the domestic solar industry against growing imports.

But a trade group, the Solar Energy Industries Association, contended that higher tariffs could wipe out a few billion dollars of domestic investment a year.

The group and some solar farms sued last December over the proclamation, saying Trump acted without going through required procedures.

Abigail Ross Hopper, the group's president, in a statement called Trump's proclamation "an unlawful attempt to harshen" tariffs and Katzmann's findings "clearly the right conclusion."

The United States in 2018 imposed four years of duties on solar panel imports, starting at 30% and declining to 15% in the final year. Trump's proclamation boosted the latter rate to 18%.

The case is Solar Energy Industries Association et al v U.S. et al, U.S. Court of International Trade, No. 20-03941.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
A U.S. judge overseeing trade issues on Tuesday overturned a decision by then-President Donald Trump to allow a re-imposition of tariffs on some imported solar panels.
solar panel, LaGuardia Airport, former President Donald J. Trump
342
2021-00-16
Tuesday, 16 November 2021 04:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved