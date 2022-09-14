×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: softbank | vision fund

SoftBank May Launch 3rd Vision Fund

SoftBank May Launch 3rd Vision Fund
(AP)

Wednesday, 14 September 2022 10:33 AM EDT

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is considering launching a third Vision Fund, likely using its own capital, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The fund's size has not been finalized and will likely launch early next year if the Japanese tech conglomerate decides to proceed, the source said, adding that SoftBank is also considering boosting the size of its second Vision Fund.

The source, who requested anonymity as these discussions are confidential, cautioned that SoftBank's plans are subject to change and it could eventually decide not to launch a new fund.

SoftBank declined to comment.

SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son last month said he would restructure the Vision Fund investment arm after it reported a $50 billion loss in the six months through June, as the value of its portfolio slid.

SoftBank's first two Vision Funds have been hammered by a global tech rout and the underperformance of major investments such as office-sharing firm WeWork Inc and ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc.

The tech conglomerate has radically scaled back investment activity and sold shares in e-commerce giant Alibaba, with executives targeting an initial public offering of chip designer Arm to raise further cash.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the plans for a potential third fund earlier on Wednesday.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is considering launching a third Vision Fund, likely using its own capital, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
softbank, vision fund
211
2022-33-14
Wednesday, 14 September 2022 10:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved