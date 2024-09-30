WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: softbank | openai

SoftBank to Invest $500M in OpenAI

SoftBank to Invest $500M in OpenAI
The logo of Japanese mobile provider SoftBank at its shop in Tokyo (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)

Monday, 30 September 2024 10:37 AM EDT

Japanese telecom company SoftBank's Vision Fund will invest $500 million in OpenAI's latest funding round, The Information reported Monday, citing a person familiar with the deal.

SoftBank declined to comment, while OpenAI did not immediately respond.

The company at the heart of the artificial intelligence boom is raising $6.5 billion in the form of convertible notes, Reuters exclusively reported earlier this month.

Apple reportedly dropped out of plans to participate in the large funding round, which currently values the artificial intelligence startup at $150 billion before the SoftBank investment.

However, the valuation will be contingent on whether the ChatGPT-maker can upend its corporate structure and remove a profit cap for investors.

The deal represents SoftBank's first investment in the Sam Altman-led firm, the Information report said.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that OpenAI is working on a plan to restructure its core business into a for-profit corporation that will no longer be controlled by its non-profit board.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Japanese telecom company SoftBank's Vision Fund will invest $500 million in OpenAI's latest funding round, The Information reported Monday, citing a person familiar with the deal.
softbank, openai
156
2024-37-30
Monday, 30 September 2024 10:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved