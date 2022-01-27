SoftBank COO to Step Down: CNBC

SoftBank Group Corp. Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure is preparing to step down as soon as Thursday, CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The potential exit comes after a media report citing multiple sources said last month that Claure was seeking about $2 billion in compensation over the next several years.

SoftBank founder and Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son was looking to pay him a much smaller sum, according to the report.

Claure has been in talks to leave the Japanese conglomerate for several months, according to the CNBC report on Thursday, which said he may want to run his own investment firm.

SoftBank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.