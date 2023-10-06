Social Security and the Oct.12 CPI Release: What It Means for Recipients

On Oct. 12, the U.S. Bureau of Labor will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for the month of September. This announcement carries significant implications for millions of Social Security recipients, as it determines the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for the following year.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a key economic indicator that measures changes in the prices of a basket of goods and services over time. It provides valuable insights into inflation trends, which, in turn, influence the purchasing power of individuals, particularly retirees who rely on fixed incomes like Social Security benefits.

The Oct. 12 Release

The release of the CPI data for September is eagerly awaited by Social Security beneficiaries, as it determines the annual COLA adjustment for the following year. COLA is designed to help recipients keep up with the rising cost of living, ensuring their benefits maintain their real value. When the CPI shows inflation, beneficiaries can expect an increase in their monthly Social Security payments.

For 2022, Social Security beneficiaries received a 5.9% COLA increase — the largest in decades. This increase was driven by substantial inflation in various sectors, including food, energy, and housing. While it was a welcome boost for recipients, the question now is what the Oct. 12 CPI release means for 2023.

The CPI data for September 2023 revealed a 2.3% increase in consumer prices compared to the previous year. While this may be lower than the previous year's 5.9%, it still marks inflation. For Social Security beneficiaries, this means that their benefits will likely see a COLA increase for 2024. However, the exact adjustment will depend on the average CPI-W (Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers) for the third quarter of the current year, compared to the previous year.

The COLA calculation typically occurs in October, once all the data is available, and the final adjustment is announced later in the month. It is important to note that while a COLA increase is generally good news for Social Security recipients, it may not entirely offset the effects of inflation, especially for those facing high healthcare costs or other significant expenses.

The Oct. 12 CPI release is a critical moment for Social Security beneficiaries, as it provides insights into the annual COLA adjustment that will impact their income for the following year. While the 2.3% increase in consumer prices for September 2023 indicates that there will likely be a COLA increase for 2024, the exact adjustment will depend on the final calculations later in the month.