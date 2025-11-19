WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: social security | disability | plan

WashPost: Social Security Scraps Plan to Limit Disability Benefits

Wednesday, 19 November 2025 06:03 PM EST

The Social Security Administration has scrapped a plan that would have stopped thousands of Americans from qualifying for disability benefits, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the decision. 

The policy would have changed eligibility for two federal disability programs by either eliminating or limiting the age of the claimant as a factor for consideration, the report said.

An announcement had been on track to be made in the Federal Register as soon as December, the Post said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The Social Security Administration has scrapped a plan that would have stopped thousands of Americans from qualifying for disability benefits, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the decision.
social security, disability, plan
95
2025-03-19
Wednesday, 19 November 2025 06:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved