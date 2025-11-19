WashPost: Social Security Scraps Plan to Limit Disability Benefits

The Social Security Administration has scrapped a plan that would have stopped thousands of Americans from qualifying for disability benefits, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the decision.

The policy would have changed eligibility for two federal disability programs by either eliminating or limiting the age of the claimant as a factor for consideration, the report said.

An announcement had been on track to be made in the Federal Register as soon as December, the Post said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.