Trump's Social Media Venture Partners With Rumble

Truth Social
(AP)

Tuesday, 14 December 2021 05:11 PM

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media venture said on Tuesday it has entered into a technology and cloud-services agreement with Canadian video platform Rumble Inc.

As part of the agreement, Rumble will deliver video and streaming for TRUTH Social, the proposed social media app from Trump.

The announcement from Trump Media and Technology Group came hours after Rumble said it had severed business ties https://prn.to/3dNKzaC with Tremor International and Unruly Group, companies which Rumble said had attempted to censor conservative personality Dan Bongino.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media venture said on Tuesday it has entered into a technology and cloud-services agreement with Canadian video platform Rumble Inc.
