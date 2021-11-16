×
Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | social media | Google | Snapchat | Snap

Google Cloud, Snap, Spotify & Several Other Sites Down

Tuesday, 16 November 2021 01:37 PM

Several social media apps and Internet services including Google Cloud, Amazon, Snapchat and Spotify were down on Tuesday.

Spotify said it was aware of "some issues right now and are checking them," after more than 50,000 users reported they were facing issues.

"Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight, we're working on a fix. In the meantime, we recommend staying logged in," Snapchat support said in a tweet.

The outage follows a six-hour widespread outage that crippled Facebook, now Meta, last month after a faulty configuration changes on the social media company's routers.

