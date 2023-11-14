×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: social media addiction | lawsuit | meta | alphabet | bytedance

Meta, TikTok Must Face Social Media Addiction Lawsuits

Meta, TikTok Must Face Social Media Addiction Lawsuits
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 14 November 2023 01:15 PM EST

A federal judge Tuesday rejected efforts by major social media companies to dismiss nationwide litigation accusing them of illegally enticing and then addicting millions of children to their platforms, damaging their mental health.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, ruled against Alphabet, which operates Google and YouTube; Meta Platforms, which operates Facebook and Instagram; ByteDance, which operates TikTok; and Snap, which operates Snapchat.

The decision covers hundreds of lawsuits filed on behalf of individual children who allegedly suffered negative physical, mental and emotional health effects from social media use including anxiety, depression, and occasionally suicide.

Rogers rejected arguments that the defendants were immune from being sued by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment, and a provision of the federal Communications Decency Act that shields internet companies from third-party actions.

She dismissed some claims that the defendants' platforms were defectively designed.

The litigation seeks, among other remedies, unspecified damages and a halt to the defendants' alleged wrongful practices.

More than 140 school districts and more than 30 state attorneys general have filed similar lawsuits against the industry.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
A federal judge Tuesday rejected efforts by major social media companies to dismiss nationwide litigation accusing them of illegally enticing and then addicting millions of children to their platforms, damaging their mental health.
social media addiction, lawsuit, meta, alphabet, bytedance
178
2023-15-14
Tuesday, 14 November 2023 01:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved