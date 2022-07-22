×
Tags: snap | online adverstising | snapchat

Snap Plunges 35% on Results, as US Stocks Open Mixed

Snap Plunges 35% on Results, as US Stocks Open Mixed
(AP)

Friday, 22 July 2022 10:24 AM EDT

Snap shares sank more than 35% early Friday following disappointing results as U.S. stocks were mixed in the final session of a positive trading week.

About 30 minutes into trading, Snapchat's parent company was down 35.4% — as it pointed to a punishing confluence of increased competition, slowing growth of its revenue, "upended" advertising industry standards and macroeconomic woes in reporting that its quarterly loss nearly tripled to $422 million.

Stocks have risen the last three sessions, generating hopes that the market may have pivoted after a bruising first half of 2022.

But analysts caution there are still several key earnings reports to come, as well as next week's Federal Reserve meeting and influential economic releases such as a reading of second-quarter US growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1% at 32,063.01.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.1% to 3,994.13, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.4 percent to 12,009.75.

Among other companies reporting results, American Express gained 4.2% and Schlumberger won 6.0%, while Mattel dropped 2.4%.

© AFP 2022


Snap shares sank more than 35% early Friday following disappointing results as U.S. stocks were mixed in the final session of a positive trading week.
169
2022-24-22
Friday, 22 July 2022 10:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

