Snap to Roll Out Chatbot Using OpenAI

Monday, 27 February 2023 09:19 AM EST
Social media firm Snap Inc said on Monday it is rolling out an experimental chatbot feature running on OpenAI's GPT technology for some users of its photo messaging app Snapchat.
