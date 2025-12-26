Better Sleep: The Added Perk of Your New Year's Goals

As millions prepare to set New Year’s resolutions centered on "eating clean" and "getting fit," new research suggests these habits could also benefit your pillow time.

An American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) report reveals that diet and exercise aren't just for weight loss — they're essential tools for achieving better sleep.

The AASM’s 2025 Sleep Prioritization Survey of 2,007 U.S. adults found a powerful link between daily habits and the quality of rest.

In all, 59% of respondents said a well-balanced diet helps them sleep better. Physical activity was equally influential, with 42% of adults reporting better sleep after morning workouts and 46% seeing improvements from evening exercise.

“Sleep is one of three pillars of a healthy lifestyle, including eating a well-balanced diet and incorporating regular physical activity,” said AASM spokesperson Dr. Kin Yuen in a news release. She noted that while resolutions often focus on the scale or the gym, “these changes don’t just support physical health — they also improve sleep.”

This ripple effect suggests that health goals shouldn't exist in silos: Improving one area of your life can boost others. This is particularly true for young adults aged 25 to 34, who were the most likely to report that balanced nutrition and exercise directly improved their ability to rest.

Beyond just waking up feeling refreshed, consistent rest serves as a biological shield.

“Sufficient sleep significantly reduces the risk of chronic illnesses, such as obesity, heart disease and even depression and anxiety,” Yuen explained.

By making sleep a priority, individuals gain the "energy and mental clarity needed to start the year strong."

To help Americans reach their wellness goals, the AASM suggests several strategies to improve sleep hygiene:

Stick to a schedule: Aim for a consistent bedtime that allows for at least seven hours of shut-eye.

Keep moving: Incorporate physical activities that you enjoy and that match your ability level.

Eat for rest: Focus on recommended daily servings of fruits, vegetables and lean proteins.

Power down: Disconnect from smartphones and computers at least 30 to 60 minutes before bed to help your brain prepare for sleep.

By viewing sleep as a foundation for health, you can ensure your New Year's resolutions are built to last.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers extensive resources on sleep hygiene and the health benefits of regular rest.