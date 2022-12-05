×
Slack CEO Butterfield to Depart Next Month

Slack Technolegies co-founders Stewart Butterfield, left, and Cal Henderson on the New York Stock Exchange trading floor before their company's IPO, June 20, 2019 (Richard Drew/AP)

Monday, 05 December 2022 12:21 PM EST

Slack Chief Executive Officer Stewart Butterfield plans to leave the workplace messaging platform in January, parent company Salesforce Inc. said Monday.

Lidiane Jones, who is the senior vice-president of product management for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, will take over as CEO of Slack, a company spokesperson said.

Business Insider had first reported the news earlier in the day.

Shares in Salesforce, a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, slumped about 4%.

Salesforce had acquired Slack last year in a nearly $28 billion deal following a massive bet that Slack's workplace app will become popular for collaborations within and between companies.

Last week, Salesforce stock tumbled after co-CEO Bret Taylor's sudden exit caught Wall Street off guard and raised concerns about the merit in having two leaders.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


