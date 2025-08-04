WATCH TV LIVE

Skydance CEO David Ellison to Lead New Company After Paramount Merger Completes

Skydance Media CEO David Ellison attends the premiere of "Fountain of Youth" at the American Museum of Natural History, May 19, 2025, in New York. (Evan Agostini/AP)

Monday, 04 August 2025 09:37 AM EDT

Skydance Media CEO David Ellison will lead the new company as chief executive after the completion of its merger with Paramount Global by August 7, the independent studio said Monday.

After the deal closes, the company is expected to be structured into three primary business segments — studios, direct-to-consumer and TV media.

The Federal Communications Commission cleared the merger last month, just weeks after Paramount settled a lawsuit filed by U.S. President Donald Trump over CBS' editing of a "60 Minutes" interview with his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris.

