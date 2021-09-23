×
White House to Nominate Claudia Slacik for Securities Investor Protection Corp

fraudster
The White House is expected to nominate Claudia Clacik to the Securities Investor Protection Corp. (SIPC), which works to protect investors from fraudulent activity by brokers/dealers. (Dreamstime)

Thursday, 23 September 2021 03:33 PM

The White House plans to nominate Claudia Slacik, a former official at the U.S. Export-Import Bank under the Obama administration, as a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corp, according to a source familiar with the plans.

SIPC, a nonprofit entity made up of broker-dealer members, oversees the liquidation of its bankrupt members and works to get securities and cash back to customers.

Slacik has worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citibank and Bankers Trust in New York and London, the source said.

"She has a breadth of experience in financial restructurings, risk management, corporate finance, trade finance and general management," the source said.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


