'Singles Tax' Prompts 33% of People to Stay in a Relationship

The $20,000 “singles tax” that unmarried people pay in additional rent each year — and other untold expenses — is keeping 33% of people in relationships, a Forbes Advisor survey finds.



One-third of people have stayed longer in a relationship because of its financial benefits, and 31% say the opportunity to share expenses is one of the reasons they want a significant other, according to the survey of 1,008 adults.



The “singles tax” of $19,500 more in rent in New York is the highest in the nation, according to Zillow. By comparison, a couple sharing expenses in New York is saving a whopping average of $39,000 on housing a year — and this Zillow data doesn't even take other living expenses into consideration.



Eighty-five percent think those who are in a relationship are better off financially than singles, 76% of married people say they feel more financially secure since tying the knot, and 14% of folks are in a relationship solely because their partner is supporting them financially.



Married couples can file joint tax returns that bestow on them bigger tax breaks than single filers, not to mention the fact they can share big-ticket items like auto and health insurance, housing, and the cost of everyday necessities like utilities and food.



Indeed, the survey found that 60% of married couples split all of their expenses, whereas this is true for only 38% of unmarried couples.



But staying in or seeking out a relationship solely for pecuniary reasons can lead to trouble, cautions Judi Leahy, a senior wealth adviser at Citi Personal Wealth Management:



“While relationships do come with a lot of benefits, it’s not a reason to stay trapped in an unhappy one. There are various alternatives that will be more beneficial to your mental and emotional health. The cost of an unhealthy relationship is always more expensive than facing your finances alone.”



The survey, of both unattached and attached people, found that 41% of people have been in a relationship that was “financially draining.” Fifty nine percent have thought at least once that being single might beat having financial conflicts with their partner.



Marcy Keckler, a certified financial planner, lays out four steps a person who feels financially compromised or trapped in a relationship can take to put themselves on surer financial footing.



First, Keckler says, save money to build an emergency fund. If you don’t have the willpower or the wherewithal to do it yourself, set up automatic savings.



Second, monitor your spending by tracking your expenses and setting up a budget.



Third, boost your income by turning a hobby into an income-generating gig, take on a second job, or buckle up and ask for a raise.



Fourth, pay off debt, which is always expensive because of high interest rates, which have only been increasing in the past year.



“As we navigate the current economic environment and an inflated cost of living,” Leahy says, “this is an opportune time to check in on your finances and reevaluate your goals, single or not.”



Forbes Advisor and market research firm Prolific conducted the online survey on Jan. 27, 2023. The margin of error, they say, is +/- 3.1 points with a 95% confidence.

