silicon valley bank | interest rate increases | social media | greg becker

Ex-SVB Chief Blames Interest Rate Hikes, Social Media

Greg Becker, former president and CEO of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference May 3, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images)

Monday, 15 May 2023 01:52 PM EDT

Greg Becker, former CEO of collapsed lender Silicon Valley Bank, apologized in congressional testimony for what he called the "devastating" collapse of the firm while citing rising interest rates and social media as key causes of its demise.

In prepared testimony published by the Senate Banking Committee, Becker said he believed the bank was responsive to regulator concerns on managing risk and working to address its issues before an "unprecedented" bank run led to its failure.

In separate testimony, former executives for New York-based Signature Bank, which also failed in March, maintained the bank could have survived had regulators not chose to close it.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


