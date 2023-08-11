Brokerage Trade Group Sues Missouri Over ESG Curbs

A top U.S. trade group for financial firms filed a lawsuit accusing Missouri of "overstepping its boundaries" after the state passed a rule to curb the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in investment decisions.

Under the new rule, broker-dealers in Missouri would be required to obtain consent from customers to purchase or sell an investment product based on social or other non-financial objectives, such as combating climate change.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), which represents banks, asset managers and broker dealers, said on Thursday the rule was in conflict with federal securities laws, which advocate a uniform regulatory regime across the country.

"The rules fail to acknowledge that federal law, regulations, and applicable rules already require financial advisors to act in the best interest of their clients when providing personalized investment advice," SIFMA said in its lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed against Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft and Securities Commissioner Douglas Jacoby, marks one of the biggest challenges to a Republican-led backlash that has engulfed major Wall Street firms such as BlackRock and Wells Fargo.

The rule is not in conflict with the federal securities laws as SIFMA decries, Ashcroft said in a statement.

"The rule implements client disclosure standards pertaining to security investments and how investment advisors and broker-dealers disclose investment strategies that propagate values-based agendas that are not purely focused on generating profit for their clients," Ashcroft added.

Jacoby could not be reached for a comment.

Several states in the United States have attacked asset managers over what they view as an outsized influence of ESG factors in investment decisions.

Still, climate reduction goals and other sustainability metrics remain an important element of investors' playbooks.

In the three months ended June 30, funds focused on ESG or sustainability welcomed $18 billion of new money even as $37 billion was pulled out of investment vehicles overall, according to research from Morningstar Direct