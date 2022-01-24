×
Short Sellers Up About $114 Billion in 2022 Amid US Market Slide

bull and bear
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 24 January 2022 02:51 PM

Amid the U.S. stock market's slide to start the year, short sellers are up about $114 billion in realized and unrealized gains so far in 2022 as of Friday, or an 11.6% increase, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners.

According to S3, 79% of money in short positions have produced profitable returns in January.

Declines in software and services stocks led to the biggest gain among industries, a 19.2% return for shorts so far this month, according to S3.

StreetTalk
