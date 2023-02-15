×
Tags: shopify earnings | holiday sales | consumer spending | inflation

Shopify Beats Quarterly Revenue Estimates on Holiday Demand Surge

(AP)

Wednesday, 15 February 2023 04:26 PM EST

Shopify Inc. Wednesday reported quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by a surge in online holiday shopping.

The Canadian technology company, which offers tools and services for businesses to set up their online stores, said revenue rose 26% to $1.7 billion for the fourth quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.64 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The e-commerce company, which traditionally catered to small businesses, has been focusing on adding big brands to its clients list as they look to sell directly to consumers and use some of Shopify's website creation and payment tools to set up their stores.

Gross merchandise volume, which measures total transactions, rose 13% to $61 billion for Shopify in the fourth quarter. Analysts had forecast $58.61 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Net loss stood at $602.2 million, or 49 cents per share, compared with a loss of $371.4 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
155
Wednesday, 15 February 2023 04:26 PM
