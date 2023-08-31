Shopify Strikes 'Buy with Prime' Deal With Amazon

\Canada's Shopify said Amazon will release an app in Shopify's app ecosystem that will give US-based merchants access to Amazon's "Buy with Prime" option.

"Soon, Shopify merchants who also use Amazon’s fulfillment network will have the option to add the Buy with Prime app from our app ecosystem directly into Shopify Checkout, processed by Shopify Payments," the company said Wednesday.

The company said the new app would enable Shopify merchants to give Prime members access to Prime benefits like fast and free delivery outside of Amazon.com for the first time ever.

Merchants and businesses have been turning to Shopify, which offers tools to create and manage online store-fronts, as retail spending picks up on signs of stabilizing macroeconomic conditions.

This has helped Shopify forecast strong revenue growth and deliver better-than-expected second-quarter results earlier in August.