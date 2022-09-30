×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: sheryl sandberg security | meta | facebook board

Meta Approves Security for Outgoing Exec Sandberg

Meta Approves Security for Outgoing Exec Sandberg
Sheryl Sandberg, former Meta COO (AP)

Friday, 30 September 2022 04:57 PM EDT

Meta Platforms Inc. said Friday its board had approved providing personal security services to former Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, citing "continuing threats to her safety."

The company said it expects to continue to pay for security services at Sandberg's residences and during her personal travel from Oct. 1 until June 30 next year.

A close associate of Meta's Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, Sandberg said in June she would depart the social media giant after a 14-year stint when she led the company's often-criticized ads-based business model.

She will no longer be an employee after Sept. 30 but will remain on its board, the Facebook-owner said in a regulatory filing.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Meta Platforms Inc. said Friday its board had approved providing personal security services to former Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, citing "continuing threats to her safety."
sheryl sandberg security, meta, facebook board
110
2022-57-30
Friday, 30 September 2022 04:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved