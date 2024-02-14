Shein's IPO Troubles a Sign US Done Selling Out to China?

When comparing capitalism and communism, the late Chinese communist leader Deng Xiaoping famously said, “Black cat or white cat, as long as it catches mice, it is a good cat.”

Corporate America – having forgotten the “America” part – seems to have taken the same approach to investment in China, but one particularly bad cat is struggling to catch any mice.

That would be Shein, the Chinese fast-fashion platform that announced plans for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) last year but has run into numerous roadblocks and whose value diminishes by the day.

Originally based in Nanjing, China, Shein has grown since its 2008 founding to become one of the world’s largest fashion retailers, with a network of more than 3,000 suppliers. Famous for selling inexpensive clothes, Shein has ridden the wave of Chinese growth these last 15 years.

But that wave seems to have crashed.

Shein has been courting American banks for its IPO – with fat-cats at Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and Morgan Stanley underwriting between 4% to 7% of the deal, estimated to be about $9 billion.

Add this to the rampage the Chinese economy has been on and one can see why many financiers are fine ignoring China’s reputation and, instead, as one writer scathingly put it, “prostrate themselves before Chinese Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping.”

In 2022, Shein moved its headquarters to Singapore – a sign that it wants to show how Western and Trans-Pacific it can be – but that may not be enough. Shein has already slashed its IPO by 30% “as demand evaporates amid competition and regulatory scrutiny,” as Seeking Alpha News Editor Christiana Sciaudone reported last week. But even at this discount, “they haven't been able to find buyers.”

If there is an IPO, make sure you do not buy this stock, because the fast-fashion company has a lot of red flags.

Shein has been accused of copycatting Western trademarks, tax evasion, lead poisoning, environmental abuses, and even slave labor.

Virtually every Chinese industry has been plagued by similar scandals for decades, but Shein may be the one to finally suffer for it. When it comes to China’s brutal corporate behavior, the cat is certainly out of the bag.

And while getting Republicans and Democrats to agree on anything these days is like herding cats, China may be the issue that can bring them together. Republicans can attack China on national security grounds, while Democrats can do the same on environmental and labor issues.

The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party recently released a report called “Fast Fashion and the Uyghur Genocide,” which doesn’t bode well for any Chinese e-tailer trying to attract American capital. Even before then, state attorneys general from both parties had urged the Securities and Exchange Commission to ban imports from Shein under the Tariff Act of 1930, which prohibits goods manufactured by forced labor.

One of the more shocking accusations is that the wigs Shein sells on its website are made from hair stolen from Uyghur women’s heads.

Even if that’s not true (or just unprovable), the U.S. government wants to close a tax loophole Shein has exploited for years. And those tax loopholes could turn into tariffs if Donald Trump is re-elected, as virtually every national poll shows he will be.

If the absolute worst comes about — if, indeed, China and America are “Destined for War” as author Graham Allison worries we might be — then any money invested in China could disappear overnight.

The scary part is how much of China’s war machine has been fed by Corporate America’s offshoring so much industry to the country. One hopes they’ve learned their lessons, even if only just because the easy money to be made in China has probably already been made. Shein isn’t catching any more mice.

Jared Whitley is a longtime politico who has worked in the U.S. Congress, White House and defense industry. He is an award-winning writer, having won best blogger in the state from the Utah Society of Professional Journalists (2018) and best columnist from Best of the West (2016). He earned his MBA from Hult International Business School in Dubai. Read Jared Whitley's reports — More Here.