×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: shein | forced labor | state a.g.

State AGs Ask SEC to Check on Shein's Labor Practices

State AGs Ask SEC to Check on Shein's Labor Practices
(Getty Images)

Tuesday, 29 August 2023 06:24 AM EDT

Republican attorneys general from 16 U.S. states asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to audit China-founded fast-fashion retailer Shein's supply chain for the use of forced labor ahead of its potential initial public offering.

Amid rising friction between Washington and Beijing, the letter, sent to the SEC last week, added to pressure on Shein as China hawks in Congress target Chinese firms that do not align with U.S. foreign policy goals.

Shein, which sells $7 dresses and $5 home goods in more than 150 countries, has moved its headquarters to Singapore but manufactures most of its products in China.

The letter urged the SEC to ensure that Shein and other foreign companies listed on U.S. exchanges verify through independent audits that they comply with U.S. laws that prohibit imports made with any forced labor.

Shein has previously said it does not plan to IPO this year and has zero tolerance for forced labor. Shein was not immediately available to comment on the letter or its IPO plans.

Reuters reported in July that Shein was working with at least three investment banks on a potential U.S. initial public offering and had been in talks with the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shein has been able to rapidly expand in the U.S. despite concerns over its labor practices and sustainability. To speed deliveries and meet rising U.S. demand, Shein in 2022 opened a warehouse in Indiana. It expanded by 302,000 square feet or 20% this month to nearly 1.8 million square feet, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Indiana State Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Republican, did not sign the letter.

In May, two dozen U.S. representatives sent a similar letter to the SEC asking for it to halt a potential Shein IPO until the company confirmed that it does not use forced labor.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Republican attorneys general from 16 U.S. states asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to audit China-founded fast-fashion retailer Shein's supply chain for the use of forced labor ahead of its potential initial public offering.
shein, forced labor, state a.g.
311
2023-24-29
Tuesday, 29 August 2023 06:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved