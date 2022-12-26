Successful Seniors Still Crush It in a Variety of Jobs

One of Tom Brady’s biggest appeals is his enormous success, at age 45, as the oldest starting quarterback in the National Football League. While most quarterbacks are lucky to make four seasons, Brady is playing his 23rd.



The record-smashing Tampa Bucaneer isn’t the only “senior citizen” flourishing at their work.



In “The Tom Brady of Other Jobs,” The New York Times profiles a handful of what it calls the labor force’s top 1% in terms of age: nine seniors still reveling at their professions—the oldest a 95-year-old artist who recently exhibited and sold a number of her paintings in New York.



70-Year-Old Paramedic



“The Tom Brady of Paramedics,” Jesse Izaguirre is a 70-year-old former crime scene photographer for a local Central Valley, Calif., newspaper.



Since becoming a paramedic in the 1970s, Izaguirre has delivered 10 babies. Today, he works two 24-hour shifts a week transporting patients in Los Angeles County.



When people ask Izaguirre when he is going to retire, he says simply, “Hopefully, never.”



83-Year-Old Baker



Helen Fletcher did not get her dream job as a baker until she was in her 70s, when a St. Louis area upscale Italian restaurant by the name of Tony’s hired her as pastry chef. Previously, she ran her own wholesale bakery.



Starting each workday before dawn, Fletcher now delights in making cheesecakes, tarts, biscotti and tiramisu.



Fletcher says keeping active, physically and mentally, is extremely important to her since her mother died of Alzheimer’s and her brother was recently diagnosed with it.



95-Year-Old Artist



Lilian Thomas Burwell recently exhibited her paintings in New York and sold enough to make what she calls “real money.”



Thomas Burwell says she decided, improbably, to become a working artist when she was a child during the Great Depression in New York. She became an art teacher, and laughs that today, make of her former students are grandparents.



Octogenarian Composer



Deon Nielsen Price, 88, worked as a professional pianist while raising five children and earning a doctoral degree.



When one of her sons became a clarinetist, the two performed around the world. Today, the great-grandmother writes music that is performed by ensembles around the U.S.



84-Year-Old Tour Guide



Harvey Davidson is a tour guide on one of the red, double-decker tour buses that crisscross Manhattan, and has been a New York tour guide since his 60s.



“People who are seeing New York City for the first time, they’re constantly looking up,” Davidson says. “I have to get them to look down. To see things.”



Septuagenarian Biologist



Maria Elena Zavala, a 72-year-old biologist, is working in the footsteps of her grandfather and father, both of whom also worked well into their 70s.



A professor of biology at California State University, Zavala researches root systems and beans.



Octogenarian Logger

A logger since he was a teenager, Earl Pollock, 82, delights in his work in the woods of Hamburg, Ark., especially seeing black bears and deer, and can’t wait for Mondays to roll around so that he can return to his bulldozer.



“I keep the job on my mind 24/7,” Pollock says. “I’ll stay until I can’t get up in the morning.”



76-Year-Old Dancer



“Longevity is really a gift,” says dance choreographer Dianne McIntyre, who fell in love with the craft at age 7.



McIntyre believes that even senior citizens can move in graceful ways. “You learn to choreograph for yourself, to have an expression that can still be uplifting,” she says.

85-Year-Old Neurologist



Dr. Louis Caplan is not just a doctor. He’s a neurologist who specializes in strokes. As if that isn’t impressive enough, he also teaches medicine to students 60 years younger than himself and also still plays tennis.



Caplan believes his grey hair is comforting for many of his patients. Otherwise, he reasons, patients might think their doctor is “too young.”

