Sen. Kennedy to Biden: Soaring Gas Is Slamming Louisianians

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) speaks to media at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., on Monday, June 7, 2021. (AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 08 June 2022 09:41 AM

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., recently spoke on the floor of the Senate to deliver an impassioned message to President Biden about the record-high inflation and gas prices in the United States—now at an average of $4.96 a gallon.

“Many of my people, Mr. President, are struggling,” Kennedy said, noting that in Louisiana, gas costs $4.25 a gallon. “The good people in Louisiana, they just can’t afford it. And my people deserve better.”

The irreverent senator, known for his zingers, said on Fox News: “The price of gas is so high that it would be cheaper to buy cocaine and just run everywhere.”

Kennedy argues that the Biden administration’s aim to move the country from fossil fuel to green, renewable energy, including wind and solar energy, is just “wishful thinking. It’s just not realistic. And, among other things, it is hurting our country—it's hurting my people of Louisiana desperately because of the rise in gasoline prices.”

Kennedy wants President Biden to direct his administration and Congress to pass laws and policies that keep the national debt “within our budget, except for defense spending. We need to freeze spending and give the Federal Reserve a chance to get this inflation under control.”

