WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: senate | fcc | political | ad | ai | disclosure

Senate Rejects Bid to Bar AI Disclosures on Political Ads

Senate Rejects Bid to Bar AI Disclosures on Political Ads
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 31 July 2024 12:44 PM EDT

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Wednesday rejected a bid to bar the Federal Communications Commission from requiring broadcast radio and television political advertisements to disclose whether content is generated by artificial intelligence.

The FCC voted earlier this month to propose the AI disclosure rules and opened the proposal for public comment through mid-October. Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell said the FCC will not be able to finalize the rules before the November presidential election.

Republican senators have raised concerns and sought to attach a ban on AI legislation but the committee voted 14-12 along party lines to reject a ban.

There is growing concern in Washington that AI-generated content could mislead voters in the November presidential and congressional elections. The FCC said AI will probably play a substantial role in 2024 political ads.

FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel singled out the potential for misleading "deep fakes" or "altered images, videos, or audio recordings that depict people doing or saying things they did not actually do or say."

Rosenworcel said the FCC since the 1930s has required disclosure and has ample legal authority calling the effort "a major step to guard against AI being used by bad actors to spread chaos and confusion in our elections."

The rule would require on-air and written disclosures and cover cable operators, satellite TV and radio providers. The FCC does not have the authority to regulate internet or social media ads or streaming services. The agency has already taken steps to combat misleading use of AI in political robocalls.

Electoral AI content drew attention in January after a fake robocall imitating President Joe Biden sought to dissuade people from voting for him in New Hampshire's Democratic primary election, prompting the state to file charges against a Democratic political consultant behind the calls.

The Federal Election Commission is considering a petition requesting it amend its rules to clarify existing law prohibiting fraudulent misrepresentation by federal candidates applies to deliberately deceptive AI-generated content in campaign ads or other campaign communications.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Wednesday rejected a bid to bar the Federal Communications Commission from requiring broadcast radio and television political advertisements to disclose whether content is generated by artificial intelligence.
senate, fcc, political, ad, ai, disclosure
333
2024-44-31
Wednesday, 31 July 2024 12:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved