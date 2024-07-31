Senate Rejects Bid to Bar AI Disclosures on Political Ads

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Wednesday rejected a bid to bar the Federal Communications Commission from requiring broadcast radio and television political advertisements to disclose whether content is generated by artificial intelligence.

The FCC voted earlier this month to propose the AI disclosure rules and opened the proposal for public comment through mid-October. Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell said the FCC will not be able to finalize the rules before the November presidential election.

Republican senators have raised concerns and sought to attach a ban on AI legislation but the committee voted 14-12 along party lines to reject a ban.

There is growing concern in Washington that AI-generated content could mislead voters in the November presidential and congressional elections. The FCC said AI will probably play a substantial role in 2024 political ads.

FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel singled out the potential for misleading "deep fakes" or "altered images, videos, or audio recordings that depict people doing or saying things they did not actually do or say."

Rosenworcel said the FCC since the 1930s has required disclosure and has ample legal authority calling the effort "a major step to guard against AI being used by bad actors to spread chaos and confusion in our elections."

The rule would require on-air and written disclosures and cover cable operators, satellite TV and radio providers. The FCC does not have the authority to regulate internet or social media ads or streaming services. The agency has already taken steps to combat misleading use of AI in political robocalls.

Electoral AI content drew attention in January after a fake robocall imitating President Joe Biden sought to dissuade people from voting for him in New Hampshire's Democratic primary election, prompting the state to file charges against a Democratic political consultant behind the calls.

The Federal Election Commission is considering a petition requesting it amend its rules to clarify existing law prohibiting fraudulent misrepresentation by federal candidates applies to deliberately deceptive AI-generated content in campaign ads or other campaign communications.