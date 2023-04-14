Sega Nears Deal to Buy Angry Birds Maker Rovio for $1B

Japan's Sega Sammy Holdings Inc is nearing a deal to acquire Rovio Entertainment , the company behind the "Angry Birds" mobile game, for about $1 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.



Tokyo-based Sega could finalize the deal to complete the acquisition of Rovio by early next week, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.



Israeli peer Playtika had made a preliminary bid in January to buy Rovio for 683 million euros ($750.96 million), but the Angry Birds maker confirmed last month talks had ended.



Rovio and Sega did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.



($1 = 0.9095 euros)

