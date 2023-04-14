×
Sega Nears Deal to Buy Angry Birds Maker Rovio for $1B

(Dreamstime)

Friday, 14 April 2023 05:00 PM EDT

Japan's Sega Sammy Holdings Inc is nearing a deal to acquire Rovio Entertainment , the company behind the "Angry Birds" mobile game, for about $1 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Tokyo-based Sega could finalize the deal to complete the acquisition of Rovio by early next week, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

Israeli peer Playtika had made a preliminary bid in January to buy Rovio for 683 million euros ($750.96 million), but the Angry Birds maker confirmed last month talks had ended.

Rovio and Sega did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

($1 = 0.9095 euros)

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Friday, 14 April 2023 05:00 PM
