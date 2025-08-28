WATCH TV LIVE

Second Quarter GDP Revised Up to 3.3%

The WestRock Paperboard Mill in Solvay, New York. (Ted Shaffrey/AP)

Thursday, 28 August 2025 08:51 AM EDT

The U.S. economy rebounded this spring from a first-quarter downturn caused by fallout from President Donald Trump’s trade wars.

In an upgrade from its first estimate, the Commerce Department said Thursday that U.S. gross domestic product — the nation’s output of goods and services — expanded at a 3.3% annual pace from April through June after shrinking 0.5% in the first three months of 2025. The department had initially estimated second-quarter growth at 3%.

The first-quarter GDP drop, the first retreat of the U.S. economy in three years, was mainly caused by a surge in imports — which are subtracted from GDP — as businesses scrambled to bring in foreign goods ahead of Trump’s tariffs. That trend reversed as expected in the second quarter: Imports fell at a 29.8% pace, boosting April-June growth by more than 5 percentage points.

