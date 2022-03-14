SEC Urges Brokers to 'Remain Vigilant' to Market, Counterparty Risk

In a rare warning, the SEC, the top Wall Street regulator on Monday, urged U.S. broker/dealers and market participants in a staff memo to "remain vigilant to market and counterparty risk" amid heightened volatility and global uncertainties.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) memo also said that broker/dealers should collect margin from counterparties to "the fullest extent possible" in accordance with any applicable regulatory and contractual requirements, adding that concentrated positions of prime brokerage counterparties pose particular concerns.

The agency's trading and markets unit added that broker dealers must seek data to determine counterparties’ aggregate positions and must stress test positions with the proper severity.