×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | sec | hedge and private equity funds | disclosure | systemic risk

SEC Aims to Gather More Details on PE, Hedge Fund Strategies & Leverage

Wall Street
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 10:07 AM

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday will propose new rules to boost hedge fund and private equity fund disclosures as it looks to increase oversight of the private funds industry and better monitor systemic risks.

The proposed changes to the SEC's "Form Private Fund (PF)" rules would require private funds to disclose details on material events within one business day, compared with the current quarterly or annual requirement, depending on the firm.

Form PF is the primary way private funds disclose purchases and sales of securities to the agency.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday will propose new rules to boost hedge fund and private equity fund disclosures as it looks to increase oversight of the private funds industry and better monitor systemic risks.
sec, hedge and private equity funds, disclosure, systemic risk
92
2022-07-26
Wednesday, 26 January 2022 10:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved