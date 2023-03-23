×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: sec cryptocurrency investor alert

SEC Warns Investors About Cryptocurrency Risks

SEC Warns Investors About Cryptocurrency Risks
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 23 March 2023 11:52 AM EDT

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday issued an investor alert urging caution around crypto asset securities, warning that firms offering crypto investments may not be complying with U.S. laws.

The SEC said unregistered offerings in crypto asset securities may not provide investors important information for informed decision-making, including audited financial statements.

The SEC also said a popular term among crypto firms is "proof of reserves," but that this "may not provide any meaningful assurance that these entities hold adequate assets to back their customers' balances. A proof of reserves is not a rigorous or as comprehensive as a financial statement audit and may not provide any level of assurance."

The SEC also said that no crypto asset entity is registered with the SEC as a national securities exchange.

Fraudsters continue to exploit the rising popularity of crypto, the SEC added. As well, it reminded investors to be wary of celebrity endorsements of the volatile asset.

 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday issued an investor alert urging caution around crypto asset securities, warning that firms offering crypto investments may not be complying with U.S. laws.
sec cryptocurrency investor alert
156
2023-52-23
Thursday, 23 March 2023 11:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved