SEC Investigates Big Four Accounting Firms for Conflicts

PwC
(AP)

Tuesday, 15 March 2022 01:39 PM

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is carrying out an investigation of conflicts of interest at the nation’s largest accounting firms, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The investigation is focused on whether consulting and other nonaudit services that these companies sell, undermine their ability to conduct independent reviews, the report added.

The Big Four accounting firms comprise Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC.

