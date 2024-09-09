SEC Approves Audit Benchmarks Over GOP Objections

Wall Street's top regulator Monday gave the nod to new accounting standards set by a watchdog agency, part of an effort to address concerns about the prevalence of poor quality audits.

The five-person U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted 3-2, with Republican members objecting to what they said was a hasty drafting process and unnecessary burdens likely to fall on smaller audit firms.

THE TAKE

The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), which Congress created in the wake of the Enron-era accounting scandals and whose rules and standards require SEC approval, has moved to tighten accounting rules and standards this year.

KEY QUOTE

"The PCAOB found that 46% -- nearly half -- of the auditing engagements it reviewed in 2023 fell short of obtaining sufficient, appropriate audit evidence," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said.

CONTEXT

The new standard, which the PCAOB had adopted in May, will require registered accounting firms to identify, manage and continuously monitor risks to audit quality control and will hold audit firm leadership accountable if the firm falls short of requirements.

This included are requirement that they design compliant quality control systems even when they aren't currently performing audits subject to PCAOB standards.

WHAT'S NEXT

The new standard is due to take effect in December of next year.