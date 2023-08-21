×
US Proposes Passenger Seat Belt Reminders

Monday, 21 August 2023 02:57 PM EDT

U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday proposed requiring future vehicles to have front passenger and rear seat belt reminder systems to boost use and reduce traffic crash deaths and injuries.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's proposed new warning system would apply to passenger cars, trucks and most buses 10,000 pounds or less.

Seat belt warning systems use visual and audible alerts to encourage seat belt use. The law currently requires a seat belt warning for the driver’s seat but not other seats. The agency estimates the proposed requirements would prevent over 100 traffic deaths and about 300 non-fatal injuries yearly.

