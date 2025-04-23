WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: scott bessent | trump | policies | u.s. | economic | growth | imf

Bessent: Trump Policies Will Boost US Growth Past IMF Forecasts

Bessent: Trump Policies Will Boost US Growth Past IMF Forecasts
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks on April 23, 2025 at the Institute of International Finance Global Outlook Forum in Washington, D.C. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Wednesday, 23 April 2025 11:31 AM EDT

U.S. economic growth will exceed the International Monetary Fund's downgraded estimate if the Trump administration's policies are implemented, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday, speaking at the Institute of International Finance Global Outlook Forum in Washington, D.C.

The IMF on Tuesday downgraded its U.S. growth estimate for this year to 1.8% from 2.7% in its January estimate based on headwinds it sees being generated by the administration's tariff policies. This would be full percentage point below its 2024 expansion.

The IMF doesn't expect a U.S. recession, though it has raised its odds of one this year from 25% to 37%.

The outlooks for the U.S. and global economies have declined in the wake of President Donald Trump's tariffs, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday.

The IMF said that the global economy will grow just 2.8% this year, down from its forecast in January of 3.3%, according to its latest World Economic Outlook. And in 2026, global growth will be 3%, the fund predicts, also below its previous 3.3% estimate.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. economic growth will exceed the International Monetary Fund's downgraded estimate if the Trump administration's policies are implemented, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday.
scott bessent, trump, policies, u.s., economic, growth, imf
170
2025-31-23
Wednesday, 23 April 2025 11:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved