Bessent: Tax Break a Tailwind for US Economy in 2026

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during the 2025 New York Times Dealbook Summit, Dec. 3, 2025 in New York. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Thursday, 08 January 2026 01:18 PM EST

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Thursday said an early start to ‍the 2026 ‍tax filing season would provide ⁠a tailwind to the U.S. economy by allowing benefits ​from Republican-passed tax breaks to flow quickly to ‍Americans.

Bessent, in a speech to ⁠the Economic Club of Minnesota, said the Internal Revenue Service would ⁠begin accepting ​tax ⁠returns on January 26, one ‍of the earliest starts in ‌a decade.

Bessent called on the Federal Reserve ⁠to ​have an "open ‍mind" in setting monetary policy and "do its ‍part" to help spur investment.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


