U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Friday said the Trump administration's various trade deals with other countries could be done by the Sept. 1 Labor Day holiday, citing 18 main U.S. trading partners.

"We have 18 important trading partners... If we can ink 10 or 12 of the important 18, there are another important 20 relationships, then I think we could have trade wrapped up by Labor Day," he said in an interview on Fox Business Network.