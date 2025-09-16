WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: scott bessent | james bullard | fed | jerome powell | chairman | fed

Bessent Praises Bullard in Search for Fed Chief

Bessent Praises Bullard in Search for Fed Chief
US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent leaving Downing Street, central London, after a financial services roundtable event as part of President Donald Trump's state visit to the UK, September 16, 2025. (AP)

Tuesday, 16 September 2025 07:28 AM EDT

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Tuesday he had a good session with James Bullard, the former president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, as part of his search for a new Fed chairman.

"Mr. Bullard and I had a very good approximately two-hour session. He has incredible experience from the St Louis Fed. He is an expert on monetary policy, deep academic background, and knows the institution of the Fed very well," Bessent said in an interview with CNBC.

Bullard said Monday he’s very interested in the job under the right set of conditions.

“I talked to the Treasury secretary last Wednesday and his team” about the top Fed position as well as other issues, Bullard said in an interview with Reuters. Bullard, who is now Dean of the Mitch Daniels School of Business at Purdue University, led the St. Louis Fed from 2008 to 2023.

The Trump administration is currently interviewing candidates to replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whose term ends next May.

“I'd be willing to take the job … if we're set up for success,” Bullard said. “Success means that … we want to defend the reserve currency status of the dollar, want to keep inflation low and stable, and we want to protect the independence of the institution,” he said, adding “if we're going to go in that direction, then I think, you know, I'd be very interested in the job.”

Bullard’s conversation with the Trump administration comes as officials there have said they’ve been casting a wide net in searching for a replacement for Powell, who is in the closing months of his second term as leader of the central bank, although he has the ability to stay on as a governor until 2028.

President Donald Trump and Bessent have been steady critics of the Fed under Powell and have been pressuring the central bank to cut interest rates aggressively.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Tuesday he had a good session with James Bullard, the former president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, as part of his search for a new Fed chairman.
scott bessent, james bullard, fed, jerome powell, chairman, fed
318
2025-28-16
Tuesday, 16 September 2025 07:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved