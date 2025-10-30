WATCH TV LIVE

Bessent Slams Fed as 'Stuck in the Past'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (AP)

Thursday, 30 October 2025 08:12 AM EDT

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Thursday applauded the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point — but said comments casting doubt on another rate cut this year showed the institution needed a major revamp.

Bessent told Fox Business Channel's "Mornings with Maria" that he would carry out a second round of interviews of candidates to replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell in early December, allowing President Donald Trump to choose a replacement by Christmas.

"This Fed is stuck in the past. Their inflation estimates have been terrible so far this year," he said. "Their models are broken."

