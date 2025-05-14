WATCH TV LIVE

Saudi Aramco, US Energy Firms Sign 34 Deals Worth $90B

Saudi Aramco President & CEO Amin Nasser speaks during the CERAWeek oil summit in Houston, Texas. (Mark Felix/Getty Images/2024 file)

Wednesday, 14 May 2025 01:12 PM EDT

Saudi Aramco has signed 34 preliminary agreements with major U.S. companies, potentially worth as much as $90 billion, the oil giant said Wednesday.

The deals highlight deepening U.S.-Saudi commercial ties as the kingdom pushes ahead to diversify its economy and attract foreign investment. The agreements span liquid natural gas, fuels, chemicals, emission-reduction technologies and artificial intelligence, it added.

"The U.S. is really a good place to put our investment," Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said on Tuesday at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh. He was announcing deals with U.S. liquefied natural gas producer NextDecade and utility company Sempra.

The event coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump's four-day tour of the Gulf, marked by lavish receptions and a series of business deals, including Saudi Arabia's $600 billion pledge to invest in the United States and $142 billion in arms agreements.

