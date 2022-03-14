×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Biden Administration | Infrastructure | Money | sarah bloom raskin | federal reserve nominee | bipartisan support

WH Lines up Bipartisan Support for Fed Nominee Raskin

Sarah Bloom Raskin
Sarah Bloom Raskin, a nominee to be the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors vice chair for supervision, speaks before the Senate Banking Committee confirmation hearing on Thurs., Feb. 3, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (AP)

Monday, 14 March 2022 01:09 PM

The White House said on Monday it was working to line up bipartisan support for Federal Reserve nominee Sarah Bloom Raskin, after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said he would not support her nomination to be the Fed's top bank regulator.

"Sarah Bloom Raskin is one of the most qualified people to have ever been nominated for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors," a White House official said.

"We are working to line up the bipartisan support that she deserves, so that she can be confirmed by the Senate for this important position," the official said.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The White House said on Monday it was working to line up bipartisan support for Federal Reserve nominee Sarah Bloom Raskin, after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said he would not support her nomination to be the Fed's top bank regulator.
sarah bloom raskin, federal reserve nominee, bipartisan support
95
2022-09-14
Monday, 14 March 2022 01:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved