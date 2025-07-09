WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: samsung unpacked fold flip phone watch reveal

Samsung's New Line of Foldable Devices Starts at $899

Samsung's New Line of Foldable Devices Starts at $899
The new Galaxy Z Fold 7 is displayed during a Samsung preview event in New York. (Seth Wenig/AP)

Wednesday, 09 July 2025 12:21 PM EDT

Samsung introduced several updates to its foldable devices lineup Wednesday, with the new Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and the new Z Flip 7 FE taking stage at the latest Unpacked event.

The Korean electronics company unveiled the upgrades — including a new version of their watch — in New York but also announced an expanded partnership with the Google to inject more artificial intelligence into its foldable lineup.

Here's a quick look at each device announced:

The Fold 7 is much thinner and lighter than its predecessors, coming in at 4.2mm (0.17 inch) thick when unfolded and 8.9mm folded.

It also weighs slightly less than half a pound, an impressive feat considering the company also added bigger screens than the Fold 6 — 6.5 inches to the exterior screen and 8 inches on the interior screen.

The battery capacity remains the same as the previous generation.

A 200 megapixel camera will act as the main camera and a 10 megapixel camera will extend along the frame of the phone, giving users a quick option to capture wide shots.

The Fold 7 will retail for $1,999. Pre-orders start today, and the device will hit shelves on July 25.

The flippable cousin of the Fold has an enlarged 4.1-inch top screen and folds down to just over half an inch.

It gets a slightly bigger 4,300mAh battery but only maintains a 50 megapixel main camera.

A cheaper version of the phone, called the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE was also announced. It's a slightly smaller version — with a 6.7 inch screen — of its premium counterpart.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 starts at $1,099.99, and the budget-friendly variant, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, starts at $899.99.

Pre-orders for the premium model start today and both models will be available generally on July 25.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Samsung introduced several updates to its foldable devices lineup oWednesday, with the new Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and the new Z Flip 7 FE taking stage at the latest Unpacked event.
samsung unpacked fold flip phone watch reveal
300
2025-21-09
Wednesday, 09 July 2025 12:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved