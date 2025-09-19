Samsung US Smart Fridges to Run Ads

Samsung’s Family Hub refrigerators are getting ads for the first time in the U.S., thanks to a new software update, The Verge reports.

The company confirmed the move after users spotted promotional banners appearing on fridge screens. The rollout marks a shift from April, when Samsung told The Verge it had “no plans” to introduce ads.

Samsung says owning a fridge that will advertise to users will “strengthen the value” of owning a smart fridge.

Ads will show up on the fridge’s Cover Screen — the display that appears when the hub is idle — but won’t interrupt Art Mode or photo slideshows. Users can dismiss specific ads so they won’t reappear during a campaign.

The company has long leaned into its “screens everywhere” strategy, with advertising already common on Samsung smart TVs.

The fridge update signals that the kitchen is now part of that ecosystem.