WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: samsung | refrigerator | advertisement

Samsung US Smart Fridges to Run Ads

Samsung US Smart Fridges to Run Ads
An attendee demonstrates a refrigerator touch door during a preview of Samsung Electronics Co.s Bespoke Home appliances ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images/2023 file)

Friday, 19 September 2025 02:08 PM EDT

Samsung’s Family Hub refrigerators are getting ads for the first time in the U.S., thanks to a new software update, The Verge reports.

The company confirmed the move after users spotted promotional banners appearing on fridge screens. The rollout marks a shift from April, when Samsung told The Verge it had “no plans” to introduce ads.

Samsung says owning a fridge that will advertise to users will “strengthen the value” of owning a smart fridge.

Ads will show up on the fridge’s Cover Screen — the display that appears when the hub is idle — but won’t interrupt Art Mode or photo slideshows. Users can dismiss specific ads so they won’t reappear during a campaign.

The company has long leaned into its “screens everywhere” strategy, with advertising already common on Samsung smart TVs.

The fridge update signals that the kitchen is now part of that ecosystem.

© 2025 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Samsung's Family Hub refrigerators are getting ads for the first time in the U.S., thanks to a new software update, The Verge reports.
samsung, refrigerator, advertisement
145
2025-08-19
Friday, 19 September 2025 02:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved