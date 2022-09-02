×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: samsung data breach | cybersecurity

Samsung Says Some US Customer Data Exposed in July Breach

Samsung Says Some US Customer Data Exposed in July Breach
(AP)

Friday, 02 September 2022 01:34 PM EDT

Samsung Electronics Co. suffered a cybersecurity breach in late July that exposed personal information of some customers in the United States, the company said on Friday.

Customers' social security numbers and credit card numbers were not affected, but information including name, contact and demographic details, date of birth and product registration data was compromised, Samsung said.

It was not immediately clear how many customers were affected. Samsung did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

"In late July 2022, an unauthorized third party acquired information from some of Samsung's U.S. systems," the company said.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Samsung Electronics Co. suffered a cybersecurity breach in late July that exposed personal information of some customers in the United States, the company said on Friday.
samsung data breach, cybersecurity
95
2022-34-02
Friday, 02 September 2022 01:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved