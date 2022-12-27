×
'Pharma Bro's' Prison Advice to SBF: Toughen Up

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan Federal Court after his arraignment and bail hearings on Dec. 22, 2022 in New York. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 27 December 2022 01:08 PM EST

Ex-con Martin Shkreli, aka “Pharma Bro,” offered jailhouse advice to accused cryptocurrency con Sam Bankman-Fried, should he face time.

Shave your head, brush up on rap lyrics and deepen your voice, says Shkreli, the New York Post reports.

“Sam is going to have a lot of issues because he is a bit of an effeminate guy, and his demeanor—some people say autistic sort of sense, or sensibility—is not something that goes over well in prison,” the convicted felon, released last May, tells crypto journalist Laura Shin.

Prison is a “very testosterone-filled, masculine place,” Shkreli says. Bankman-Fried “should be listening to as much rap music as possible … pick those things up as quickly as he can.”

The advice sounds like the plot of the 2015 comedy “Get Hard,” co-starring Will Ferrell on the eve of a 10-year sentence at San Quentin for fraud, with Kevin Hart advising him on how to survive.

“Learn everything there is to know about gangs, about the tough neighborhoods in every city,” Shkreli said on Shin’s “Unchained” podcast.

Shkreli, 39, was convicted of raising the price of life-saving AIDS medication Daraprim after he got exclusive rights to it in 2015, by 5,455% from $17.50 a pill to $750.

Thirty-year-old former crypto mogul Bankman-Fried was released on $250 million bail Thursday as he awaits trial on eight counts of fraud and money laundering at FTX, the crypto exchange he founded. He is facing 115 years in prison.

The more that SBF knows about “criminal culture,” Pharma Bro says, the more it is likely to save his life.

© 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Ex-con Martin Shkreli, aka "Pharma Bro," offered jailhouse advice to accused cryptocurrency con Sam Bankman-Fried, should he face time.
Tuesday, 27 December 2022 01:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

